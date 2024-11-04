Rumour has it Apple will redesign the MacBook Pro in 2026

While it feels like just yesterday that Apple redesigned the MacBook Pro around the M1 Pro and Max chips, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims we might see another upgrade with the M6 chips in 2026.

The overhaul to the MacBook Pro will reportedly include an OLED screen and a thinner design, which would be greatly appreciated since the Pros are quite hefty compared to the Air. On top of that, the M6 is rumoured to be the first M-series chip built on the 2nm process, so it can potentially bring significant upgrades to the laptop’s speed and power draw.

If true, this will be a welcome upgrade. While I don’t hold anything against the current slate of MacBook Pros, they got a little thicker with the M1 Pro redesign and every time I pick up my old Intel MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, I can’t help but think that it feels more futuristic out of the two MacBook Pro options since it’s just a bit thinner and more compact. Apple recently flattened the iPad Pro, and it’s been one of my favourite iPad upgrades ever, so I’m looking forward to seeing what the company can do with the MacBook Pro.

While the OLED screen is likely a nice upgrade, it is less exciting to me since the mini LED options on the current 14—and 16-inch MacBook Pros are already stunning and have fantastic contrast. That said, OLED is stunning on the M4 iPad Pro, so I’m excited to see what improvements it can bring to the Mac.

Gurman also mentions that, like the M4 refresh, the M5 options next year will mostly bring chip upgrades to the existing MacBook Pro chassis.

Source: Bloomberg