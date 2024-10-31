OnePlus 13 launches in China with 6,000mAh battery, IP69 and more

The OnePlus 13 is now available in China. While this isn’t the global version, this device gives us a good idea of what to expect from OnePlus’ new flagship.

Firstly, it’s no surprise that the OnePlus 13 will sport the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which should make this device a powerhouse.

The OnePlus 13 features a 6.82-inch 2K 10-bit OLED display with a 1440-pixel resolution. It also has a 120Hz refresh rate, better visibility under the sun with 4,500 nits of peak brightness, and touch input with gloves. It also has a new ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

The handset has some changes design-wise. The OnePlus 13 ditches the curves of its predecessors and now has a 2.5 quad-curved structure. Pictures of the handset show the display looking flat, following in line with other recently announced handsets. The device comes in Black, Blue and White colour schemes. The Black model sports an ebony wood grain glass back, the Blue offers a velvet finish, and the White sports a silk glass cover.

The OnePlus 13 also sports an updated IP69 rating with support against high-pressure liquids and steam cleaning.

The device also has a new vibration motor that provides gaming controller-like feedback. OnePlus says it’s the largest vibration motor ever on an Android phone.

It also has three Hasselblad-branded 50-megapixel cameras. The primary sports a Sony LYT-808 sensor with OIS. There is also a 3x periscope shooter and an ultrawide that doubles as a macro camera.

The handset has a very large 6,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

The global version should have Oxygen OS 15 at launch. In China, you can grab the 12GB/256GB model for 4,499¥ (roughly $880 CAD), and the 24GB/1TB model costs 5,999¥ (roughly $1,174 CAD). It’s unclear when we’ll get the new OnePlus handset, but the OnePlus 12 came out at the end of January in Canada, so we should get it by then at the latest.