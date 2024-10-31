Pixel’s Weather app is now available on older Pixel devices

Fresh off the heels of bringing the Pixel Weather app to the Google Pixel 9 series, the search giant is expanding support to older devices. As part of the October 2024 Pixel Drop, older devices will now have access to the Pixel Weather app starting today.

The new weather app is rolling out today, becoming available for the Pixel 6 series and any newer Pixel device released since 2021. This includes the Pixel Tablet, as reports indicate.

Once the software is available, you can install it via the Play Store. The update is delivered for the preloaded com.google.android.apps.weather background service. To access the software update, head to the Play Store and select your profile icon. Then, navigate to ‘Manage apps & devices’ and select ‘Updates available.’ Here, you’ll be able to tap ‘Update all’ when the software is available. Your device will then install version 1.0.20240910.x.

Once completed, the new Weather icon will be available within the launcher. Pixel Weather offers a brand new UI to interact with. On top of that, the app supports new features, a new Weather widget, and data that can be rearranged depending on preferences. Thankfully, for Canadians, Pixel Weather does allow you to change the in-app units from °F to °C

Once you sign in with your Google Account, Pixel Weather will save your locations and sync across devices. The nice part is that all customizations are unique to each city you save and sync to Pixel Weather. With a two-column layout, you can decide what sort of weather data you’d like to see.

Using Pixel Weather, you’re treated to up-to-date data on the current temperature, air quality, visibility, and UV index. The app also enables you to see the humidity levels, pollen count, and air pressure. Overall, it’s a fairly robust experience, covering all the major facets of what you’d expect from a modern water app.

Source: AndroidAuthority