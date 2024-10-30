Sundar Pichai says over 25 percent of new code at Google is AI-generated

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said over 25 percent of new code at the company is AI-generated.

“More than a quarter of all new code at Google is generated by AI, then reviewed and accepted by engineers,” Pichai said on the company’s Q3 2024 earnings call.

It’s a notable figure and, for me, somewhat surprising given my feelings and experience with generative AI so far. That said, I’m not a software engineer and can’t speak to how well AI works for coding, but if Google can generate over a quarter of its code with AI, then it must be decent.

Beyond code, AI is a big boon for Google. The Verge reports that Alphabet, Google’s parent company, saw $88.3 billion USD (about $122.73 billion CAD) in revenue for Q3, with Google Services (including Search) accounting for $76.5 billion USD (roughly $106.34 billion CAD), up 13 percent year-over-year.

Meanwhile, Google Cloud (including the company’s AI infrastructure products for other companies) saw revenue of $11.4 billion USD (about $15.85 billion CAD), up 35 percent compared to last year.

Overall, the company’s earnings indicate it’s still operating strongly despite concerns that its products aren’t as reliable and the mounting regulatory pressures. Google still has a long fight ahead as it faces multiple legal challenges from the U.S. Department of Justice, including a recent ruling that the company is a monopolist in the search and advertising markets. There’s also the ongoing case with Epic Games that threatens to break open the Play Store.

North of the border, Google reached an agreement to pay $100 million per year to be exempt from the Online News Act. The money will fund Canadian news organizations. Elsewhere, the company just expanded its AI Overviews search feature to Canada.

Source: The Verge