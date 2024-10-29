Prime Video is bundling StackTV and Hayu channels

Prime Video is now launching a new bundle combining its StackTV and Hayu channels.

“We are thrilled to work with Hayu and StackTV to bring Canadians one of the best values in streaming and an unprecedented selection of captivating content,” said Dan Slepak, head of marketplace, Prime Video in Canada “From live TV, reality, true crime, exclusives and more – Canadians can now access Hayu and StackTV’s extensive content offering on Prime Video, at a great bundled rate.”

The savings aren’t too great, but the new bundle will cost $14.99 per month, which saves you 25 cents per month.

The bundle will get you shows like The Real Housewives, Below Deck, Rick and Morty and more.