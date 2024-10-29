Canadian government brings back the house hippo to fight the rise of AI fakes

Twenty-five years ago, the house hippo marketing campaign hit TV screens to remind Canadians not to believe everything they see on TV, and now it’s returned to teach us not to believe everything we see online.

With the rise of AI tools, it’s easier than ever for people to manipulate photos and videos online. Alongside the return of the hippo, MediaSmart, Canada’s Centre for Digital Media Literacy, is launching a few other online resources for teachers to help inform kids about AI, including lesson plans, tip sheets and new educational videos.

“The house hippo is a perfect reminder that it’s easier than ever to be fooled by what we see on our screens, particularly with the rise of deepfakes,” said Kathryn Ann Hill, Executive Director of MediaSmarts in a press release.

Source: MediaSmarts