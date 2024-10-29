Android 16 to reportedly feature ‘Rich Ongoing Notifications’ similar to Live Activities

Android 16 might offer similar functionality to Apple’s Live Activities via a feature called “Rich Ongoing Notifications.”

Spotted by Mishaal Rahman, writing for Android Authority, the Android 15 beta code refers to coding that notes Rich Ongoing Notifications. The code launches a pill-shaped icon with custom text and background colour in the Android status bar.

Rahman created some mock notifications to see how it could work, showing how it could be used to tell you when to expect your Uber.

It’s worth noting that OnePlus has a similar functionality called “Live Alerts,” which also works with music playback, screen recording, and some game features. OnePlus’ version takes over the hole-punch camera; it’s done similarly to the iPhone’s, but it’s smaller, thus taking less space.

I’m surprised it took Android so long to adopt this feature. I only recently started playing around with the OnePlus 12 in anticipation of the upcoming OnePlus 13, so I only recently noticed it had these Live Alerts.

