Upcoming entry-level iPad reported to launch Spring 2025

While Apple has recently unveiled the new iPad mini, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, the Cupertino tech giant is already deep into developing the entry-level 11th-generation iPad. The report suggests that the entry-level iPad will be released alongside the iPhone SE 4 and iPad Air in the spring.

Gurman says in the latest Power On newsletter that the entry-level iPad will have the same design as the 2022 version and receive a speed boost.

It’s unclear if this device would support Apple Intelligence. The device would need an A17 Pro or A18 chip, up from the current A14 chip powering the base-level iPad.

The iPad mini had an A15 Bionic chip, but got updated to an A17 Pro, so while the last entry-level iPad had an A14 chip it’s also possible it might get an A17 Pro.

