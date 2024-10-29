fbpx
Upcoming entry-level iPad reported to launch Spring 2025

The report suggests that the entry-level iPad will come alongside the iPhone SE 4 and iPad Air

Dean Daley
Oct 29, 20242:56 PM EDT 0 comments

While Apple has recently unveiled the new iPad mini, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, the Cupertino tech giant is already deep into developing the entry-level 11th-generation iPad. The report suggests that the entry-level iPad will be released alongside the iPhone SE 4 and iPad Air in the spring.

Gurman says in the latest Power On newsletter that the entry-level iPad will have the same design as the 2022 version and receive a speed boost.

It’s unclear if this device would support Apple Intelligence. The device would need an A17 Pro or A18 chip, up from the current A14 chip powering the base-level iPad.

The iPad mini had an A15 Bionic chip, but got updated to an A17 Pro, so while the last entry-level iPad had an A14 chip it’s also possible it might get an A17 Pro.

Source: Macrumors

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

