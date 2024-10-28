OnePlus Open 2 might have MagSafe, new camera and bigger battery

If you are a big fan of OnePlus but held off on getting the Open foldable, you may not be able to resist the next-generation model. A new series of leaks regarding the Open 2 and the Oppo Find N5 (the Chinese version) shed some light on key improvements that really round out the already impressive phone.

Firstly, I will mention that while these leaks are gaining traction in the media, they are from sources I haven’t heard about before, so I would take them with a grain of salt.

Leaker ‘Digital Chat Station‘ from Beijing claims that the Open 2 will have the same design as the previous model, keeping the large flying saucer style camera bump, but will be slightly slimmer and include a larger battery.

They also claim that the phone will use new camera sensors and that all three lenses will be 50-megapixel, which is a change from the 48-megapixel main, 64-megapixel telephoto and 48-megapixel ultrawide on the last generation. However, if all three cameras are running the same sensor (not just the same megapixel count) in the Open 2, it could allow for greater consistency across all three focal lengths, which would really help that phone win over camera reviewers.

They also mention wireless charging, and another leaker named ‘Smart Pikachu,‘ who’s also from Beijing, claims that the Oppo Find N5 will ‘popularize magnetic suction ecology.’ To me, this likely means support for Qi2/MagSafe accessories, which would be really awesome for a phone of this calibre.

The Oppo Find N5 is slated to launch in the first quarter of 2025 in China, so it’s likely that the Open 2 will come out a few quarters after, perhaps in the fall, like when the first Open came out.

Source: Digital Chat Station, Smart Pikachu, Android Authority