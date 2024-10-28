Google’s Pixel 11 may sport under-display IR camera

The Google Pixel 11 series may sport a better face recognition system than the iPhone. However, the Pixel 11 is still a couple of years from launch, so I’d take this with a grain of salt. The details come from well-known leaker Kamila Wojciechowska, who learned them from a massive gChips documents leak.

The document leak suggests that the Tensor G6 would support an under-display infrared (IR) camera image signal processor (ISP). This ISP would process information from the IR without needing much power, and the system wouldn’t need a notch or a cut-out. The Tensor G6 would be the processor for the Pixel 11 series, which we learned more about here.

Another leak indicates that the 2026 iPhone may sport an under-display Face ID, so it will be interesting to see how the two companies compete.

A lot can change over the years, but it’d be interesting to see if Google starts paying attention to the infrared camera again. Back in 2019, Google launched the Pixel 4 XL with the Soli Radar chip, which assisted in the phone’s face unlock feature and Motion Sense, which let you wave your hand in front of your device to perform random actions.

