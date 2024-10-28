Pixel 10 and Pixel 11 will reportedly offer new camera and AI features

New leaks point to the Pixel 10 and Pixel 11 sporting new AI features and camera improvements.

Leaker Kamila Wojciechowska found details in leaked documents from Google’s gChips division revealing that the Tensor G5 sports an improved TPU on the Pixel 10, which will enable Video Generative ML features. Wojciechowska says that the devices will allow for “Post-capture Generative AI-based Intuitive Video Editing for the Photos app,” which is the long way of saying that the Pixel 10 will be able to use AI to make video editing easier.

Another feature is called ‘Speak-to-Tweak,’ which will let users dictate changes they want to make to a photo. There’s also a Sketch-to-Image, which seems similar to an AI feature already available on select Galaxy phones as part of Galaxy AI.

There are also references to something called ‘Magic Mirror,’ though it’s not clear what it means. The Tensor G5 is also rumoured to sport Stable Diffusion models locally, which should help speed up AI-powered image generation within apps like Pixel Studio.

As for 2026’s Pixel 11, it will reportedly offer up to 100x zoom for both photos and videos using machine learning, not hardware. The handset would sport Cinematic Blur up to 4K 30fps and should help reduce power consumption.

Another upgrade should include Ultra Low Light Video all on on-device, instead of it using the cloud.

These details come from a massive gChips documents leak which also gave us deeper insight into Google’s upcoming Tensor chips, which you can read about here.

Source: Android Authority