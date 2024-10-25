Public Mobile offering $36/50GB 5G Canada/U.S. plan until October 31

Telus-owned Public Mobile just launched a $36/50GB 5G Canada/U.S. promo plan.

The new promo plan will stick around until October 31st, according to the Public Mobile website. There’s nothing to indicate it’s for new customers only, so it should be fair game for existing Public users.

Public’s plan includes 50GB of 5G data at speeds capped at up to 250Mbps and unlimited calling and texting. These plan features are available both in Canada and in the U.S., making it a great offer for anyone who frequents the States.

Additionally, the plan comes with 250 monthly long-distance minutes to China, Hong Kong, India, Pakistan, the Philippines, Taiwan, and the U.K. Other features include call display, voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding and conference calling.

Notably, the plan is both cheaper and more expensive than previous versions. Most recently, Public offered a $39 version of this plan, making this new $36/mo promo $3 cheaper than before. However, Public had a $34 version of the plan earlier this year, making this promo $2 more expensive.

Moreover, with Black Friday and holiday deals just around the corner, it’s tough to recommend this offer right now. It might be better than the Black Friday offers we do get, or it might be a lot worse — only time will tell.

Public’s other plans remain mostly unchanged, with $45/65GB 5G Canada/U.S., $35/50GB 4G Canada/U.S., $30/20GB 4G Canada/U.S. and other plans.

You can check out Public’s promo plan here.

Via: iPhone in Canada