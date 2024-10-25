OxygenOS 15: very smooth, very AI

I’ve been using OxygenOS 15 on my OnePlus 12, and it’s pretty solid. Of course, it’s built on Android 15, so there are a number of features that are available on other devices. Still, OnePlus has added other interesting and useful features to its operating system.

We got a new look! #OxygenOS15 has a fresh look with new animations for the OnePlus shelf, SUPERVOOC charging, and more. Better yet, personalise it to your taste with wallpapers that speak to you.

New functionalities include a customizable always-on display (AOD), an iPhone-like split notification shade/quick settings, an AI toolbox, Intelligent Search, and Gemini.

It’s worth mentioning that some of these features are cloud-based, although OnePlus has added several on-device functionalities for those worried about security and privacy.

My favourite feature added to OxygenOS 15 is called One Take. It’s not the most useful of features, but it adds an extra layer of depth to the handset’s customization. One Take gets you a smooth transition from lock screen to AOD. It works by adding an image to the AOD; when you move from the AOD to the lock screen, you’ll see the same image framed by a geometric shape. Lastly, when you unlock your phone, you’ll get a full look at your picture. This isn’t all that useful or special, but it happens to add so much customization, and I enjoy it.

Go from your Always-On Display, to your home screen in “One Take”, in the all-new #OxygenOS15, launching Oct 24, 10:30AM EST | 4:30PM CEST | 9:00PM IST #OOS15 — OnePlus (@oneplus) October 22, 2024

Another lovely feature is ripped off from Intelligent Search. This lets you search across the handset’s settings, files, and notes. I haven’t used this often, but it came in handy when I was looking for the One Take feature on the handset. Because it uses AI, you don’t need to write specifically about what you’re looking for.

OnePlus has also added an iPhone-like notification shade/ quick settings panel. Pulling down on the right side of the screen will show quick settings while pulling down on the left reveals a notification shade. Even though it’s ripped off from another company, it doesn’t matter because it works well, and I enjoy it.

Fast and smooth just became faster and smoother – with Parallel Processing, don’t think twice before switching between 20 apps super quick. #OxygenOS15

The AI Toolbox also offers an AI reply option that reads your messages and then picks and gives you different replies in different tones, such as polite, formal, and more. This isn’t special, but what’s important is how OnePlus set up this feature. Whenever you’re writing a reply on a messaging app, you can swipe on the right, open the panel, and see an ‘AI Reply’ button near the top. Tap it, and the device will start generating a reply after reading your messages. Other operating systems offer this feature, but OnePlus has done this phenomenally.

Of course, I’m a massive fan of Gemini and Gemini Live and am happy to see it on OxygenOS 15. I’ve talked about Gemini Live in my Pixel articles. With a natural-sounding AI, you can talk back and forth, brainstorm ideas out loud, and more.

#OpenCanvas is now coming to candybar OnePlus phones for burdenless multitasking. Doing one thing at a time, is a thing of the past with #OxygenOS15.

OxygenOS 15 also uses AI-powered photography features, such as using AI to boost photo detail and unblurring blurry images. It also prioritizes privacy with Google Play Protect threat detection to detect bad actors. I like Oxygen OS 15; it’s lightweight and intuitive.

OxygenOS 15 also has a very cool feature called parallel processing that eliminates lag when opening different apps. OnePlus says you can switch between more than 20 applications and still get seamless, smooth transitions. I noticed this feature when I was using the OnePlus 12, but I think I’d need to spend more time with the device to take full advantage of this feature.

OnePlus plans to debut the open beta version of OxygenOS 15 first on the OnePlus 12 on October 30th.