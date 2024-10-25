There’s already an Android phone that has copied Apple’s Camera button

It’s not unusual for companies to borrow ideas from one another, but sometimes it’s surprising how quickly ideas are adopted. The latest example of this is the Oppo Find X8 Pro a smartphone that has a dedicated shutter button that’s eerily similar to the Camera Control button on the iPhone 16.

It feels like just yesterday smartphones were moving away from buttons altogether. Now we are seeing a physical button resurgence with dedicated buttons for everything from customizable actions to AI assistants.

In the case of the Oppo Find X8 Pro, the dedicated camera button operates almost identically to Apple’s take on the concept. You can open the camera with a touch, swipe to zoom and press to release the shutter.

Where the Find X8 Pro differentiates itself is with its camera specs. The Hasselblad-branded camera system on the Pro model sports two periscope cameras, each offering a 50-megapixel resolution. The first offers a 3x lens at f/2.6, while the second is a 6x lens with f/4.3. The other two rear lenses offer an ultrawide 120-degree field-of-view at 50-megapixels and a 50-megapixel primary lens with an ultra-fast f/1.6. The front-facing camera also offers 32-megapixel, which is plenty for taking video calls and selfies.

The only major difference in the camera system between the Pro model and the regular Find X8 is that the cheaper of the two models drops the 6x lens. Both models are potential competitors for the best smartphone camera on the market.

I’d expect more manufacturers to adopt similar Apple-style buttons in the future. I’m happy to see physical buttons making a return, even if we’re past the days of full keyboards. Having switches just feels better to use. And maybe the next company to tackle the dedicated camera button will actually place them in convenient locations? Just an idea.

Header image credit: Oppo

Via: Android Authority