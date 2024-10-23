OnePlus 13 design teased ahead of launch next week

OnePlus will officially reveal the OnePlus 13 on Halloween.

The Chinese phone maker confirmed the news in a video on Weibo that showed off its latest handset. In the video, we can see that the OnePlus 13 will sport a circular rear camera housing, flat edges and Hasselblad branding, among other design features. In a separate post, OnePlus also confirmed the following colours (per Google Translate): White Dew Morning Dawn, Blue Moment, and Obsidian Secret Realm.

On top of that, the company has revealed that the phone will sport the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip and a BOE X2 OLED screen, while leaks suggest it will have a 6,000mAh battery, 100W wired charging, a triple 50MP rear camera system and more.

But perhaps most interesting of all is the fact that OnePlus president Louis Lee said on Weibo that the phone’s “big leap in both performance release and overall smoothness” will result in a “height never before seen on Android.” Pretty lofty claims, to be sure.

In any event, we’ll learn more during the October 31st reveal. However, it’s expected that this launch will be for China only ahead of a presumed 2025 (possibly even in Q1) rollout for the rest of the world.

In the meantime, check out our review of the latest OnePlus phone to come to Canada, the OnePlus 12.

Image credit: OnePlus

Via: Android Authority