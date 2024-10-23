Netflix and TED partner on new daily word game

Netflix is getting into the world of daily word puzzle games.

The streaming giant has partnered with TED, the non-profit behind the popular TED Talks, to create TED Tumblewords. The daily puzzle mobile game challenges you to rearrange a jumble of letters in a small grid into something coherent. The goal is to rotate and move each letter until you can form longer and more complex word chains than your opponent, with special letters providing boosts to your score. The game supports a ‘TED bot’ computer-controlled opponent and multiplayer with one friend or a random stranger whose scores are close to yours on the leaderboard.

Netflix says TED Tumblewords is centred around “quick rounds” that can be completed in a few minutes to make it easy to pick up and play. To encourage you to keep coming back, the game will feature three daily challenges that let you increase your rank: Daily Match (outscore the TED bot), Daily Six (reach the highest score possible) and Daily Ladder (find as many words as possible to ascend). A Topics mode will also let you choose from a variety of subjects for the word theme, such as Science in Movies, the Psychology of Superstition and Health.

TED Tumblewords will launch on Android and iOS on November 19th, with pre-registration now open on both platforms. Like all Netflix Games, it will be included at no additional cost with your Netflix subscription and feature no ads or in-app purchases.

This isn’t the only Netflix Games news this week. On Monday, the streamer also confirmed that it has shut down its South California ‘Blue’ studio that was making an original AAA game led by original Halo developer Joseph Staten.

Image credit: Netflix

Source: Netflix