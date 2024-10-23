Shure’s MV6 is a great premium entry point for streaming and podcasting

For $199, gamers and content creators can upgrade their PC setup with the USB-C Shure MV6 mic

If you’re familiar with video podcasts or watch any of the major gaming streamers, chances are you’ve seen and heard of Shure. The company is widely considered to be one of the most popular microphone brands out there, with its SM7B XLR studio microphone being quite popular. The microphone comes with a more premium $530 price tag and offers robust sound quality. The $199 Shure MV6 is a more affordable and entry-level option with some great user perks including an Auto Level mode, digital popper stopper, and ability to reduce background noises.

Shure carries over the phenomenal sound quality of its premium SM7B and MV7 series of microphones and brings it over to the MV6. With a much more user-friendly and streamlined USB-C input and a $199 price point, the MV6 is a streaming and podcasting microphone that not only has a rightful place amongst Shure’s catalogue but can go toe-to-toe with many major competitors on the market. If you’ve been wanting to get into streaming, podcasting or simply want to upgrade your PC setup while playing games with friends, the Shure MV6 should be one to keep on your radar.

It’s no big secret but good audio is key for any creator. However, what some streamers and podcasters don’t realize is how easy and affordable it is to get quality audio. Testing the Shure’s MV6 for a couple of weeks, I must say that I’ve been impressed by the premium-level audio quality it provides, even up against my current XLR setup. Shipping with the MV6 microphone, Shure includes a small desktop stand that’ll be a great height for most users. There’s also a 1 meter-long USB-C cord that simply plugs directly into your PC or laptop. No need for a mixer or anything like that. Shure’s MV6 is a great plug-and-play option, supported by DSP controls through the MOTIV Mix desktop app. If you’re looking to fix the Shure MV6 to a microphone arm, the included male-to-female threaded adapter enables you to do so. Note that you may require a longer USB-C cord.

Shure’s MV6 microphone comes paired with a bevy of great professional-grade features, making this entry-level audio device stand apart from its contemporaries. For instance, Shure has built in a state-of-the-art Auto Level Mode. The MV6 can intelligently adjust the microphone gain in real time based on the distance from the microphone as well as your volume. Using this, it’s much easier to have more consistent sound at all times regardless if you’re jumping into your first stream on Twitch or producing your first podcast. Audiences will undoubtedly appreciate the pitch-perfect audio levels.

On top of this, Shure is bringing over the Digital Popper Stopper from the MV7+. With this, you can eliminate harsh sounds hitting the microphone without purchasing a pop filter. This includes those harsh “P” sounds in words that tend to make audio levels spike intermittently. The MV6 also offers a real-time “denoiser”, which uses Shure’s DSP technology to intuitively remove unwanted background noise such as the low hum of an AC unit. This is paired with Shure’s voice isolation technology, which uses a combination of dynamic capsule and cardioid pick-up patterns to eliminate background noises. With these features, you can rest assured that your voice is coming in crystal clear, something that’s often a struggle when using other comparable microphones on the market. With built-in features such as these, it also rids the need for additive equipment and software.

One of the best perks available on the Shure MV6 microphone is the tap-to-mute function. With a simple tap of the green button on the microphone, you can mute all audio from coming through the stream or the podcast recording. That way, if you need to cough, take a call, or just mute the sounds of background noises, you can do so easily and conveniently. Unmuting is just as easy as a second tap of the button brings your audio back instantaneously. It’s a fantastic benefit as unexpected noises and interruptions can come up at any time. This little perk can save a ton of time having to edit out unwanted sounds from your recordings.

Having spent a good amount of time with the Shure MV6 these past few weeks, I’m pleasantly surprised by how much of a professional-grade experience it offers at an affordable price. With premium features and perks, you’d typically be forced to purchase a more expensive microphone as well as supplemental equipment to obtain similar levels of quality audio from a competitive device. Shure has been able to take the build and audio quality of its more premium microphones and adapt them for the MV6, providing a great entry-level option for users hoping to begin their journey streaming, podcasting or creating online content.

