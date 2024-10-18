Pixel Camera update brings underwater mode, tweaked Panorama interface

Google’s Pixel phones got some notable camera upgrades with the October 2024 feature drop that arrived alongside Android 15.

As spotted by 9to5Google, the Pixel Camera app’s 9.6 update brings new features like an underwater mode for photos and video, a vertical panorama option and more.

The new underwater mode is probably the most notable addition here. It adds a toggle to the ‘Advanced’ settings in Pixel Camera that, when turned on, “restores true colours when taking photos and videos underwater.” The setting also warns that people should use a waterproof case.

While the setting is on, the Pixel Camera app will add a note to the top of the viewfinder that underwater mode is enabled.

9to5 noted that back in 2021, Google brought a similar underwater photography mode to the Pixel 5, but it was in conjunction with an underwater photography case and a dedicated companion app. It’s cool to see the underwater mode become a part of the Pixel Camera app with no additional software required, though as Google warned, you should probably get a waterproof case before you go trying to snap underwater shots.

Next up, the Pixel Camera update brings some upgrades to the Panorama mode, including support for vertical panoramas (the app previously warned users to rotate their phone). The Panorama mode also has a slightly refreshed design.

Other new features include faster access to Astrophotography mode. Users can now quickly access it by switching to Night Sight, tapping the button in the bottom-right corner, and then using the slider above the camera button to switch to Astrophotography.

Finally, 9to5 spotted some strings of code in Camera version 9.6 for ‘Quick access controls.’ According to the strings, these controls allow users to “Adjust white balance, brightness, and shadows by tapping the viewfinder.” However, these controls don’t appear to be live yet, so it’s likely that Google’s working on them for a future update.

Source: 9to5Google