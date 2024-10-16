Telus, ICC partner to offer special deals to new Canadians via Canoo app

Telus is partnering with the Institute for Canadian Citizenship (ICC) to offer exclusive deals on its products and services to newcomers to Canada via the Canoo app.

In an email to MobileSyrup, Telus said that newcomers using Canoo can access discounts from Telus, Koodo, Public Mobile, and Mobile Klinik. Additionally, the carrier says Canoo users can access these discounts “even without Canadian credit history.”

I downloaded the Canoo app to see what some of the offers include. There’s a special $29/20GB bring-your-own-phone (BYOP) Koodo plan for newcomers, which is about $20 cheaper than Koodo’s current 20GB plan.

The only other Telus offer I saw in the app was a promotion related to its Stream+ bundle, which includes Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime and Telus Films & Series. However, it doesn’t appear to offer much extra for newcomers. For one, Stream+ still requires customers to sign up with Telus or Koodo services. Telus highlights $107/year savings (or 17 percent per month) compared to individual subscriptions — the same savings claim Telus makes on its website.

Stream+ offers two plans, ‘Basic’ and ‘Premium.’ The former is $20/mo and includes the standard versions of Netflix and Disney+ with ads. The $38/mo Premium version bumps Netflix and Disney+ up to the Premium versions, which don’t have ads.

Telus also highlights savings of $240 on Telus wireless plans in the Canoo app, but it doesn’t specify where those savings come from. On Telus’ Stream+ website, it notes that subscribers get $8/mo off their Telus 5G+ Premium Unlimited plan for two years, which works out to $192 over two years. So maybe this $240 in savings mentioned in the Canoo app is an improved version of this $8/mo discount ($10/mo for 24 months would fit mathematically).

There was mention of a ‘Telus Marketplace’ with additional details and exclusive offers, but I wasn’t able to access it to see what these details and offers are. It’s possible these additional offers can only be viewed by those who create a Canoo account. Creating the account requires ID verification with a permanent resident card or citizenship certificate, so I wasn’t able to do this to investigate further.

Either way, newcomers to Canada can check out the Canoo app for potential deals on Canadian telecom services. Given how important it is to get connected, and how tough (and expensive) that can be in Canada, any sort of help for newcomers is welcome.

Canoo is available for free for Android and iOS.