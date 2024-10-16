Samsung is working to replace Settings menu with AI: report

Samsung wants to add even more features to Galaxy AI, the umbrella term for on-device and cloud-based systems. According to a report from South Korea’s ETNews, Samsung is planning to bring a new Galaxy AI feature that uses artificial intelligence to replace the ‘Settings’ menu on Galaxy smartphones.

ETNews says that the company plans to implement an AI feature on devices that “can predict what consumers want in advance by improving the performance of ‘touch points’ such as keyboard and camera.”

Bixby alone can change certain settings; however, you need to trigger Bixby and use a voice command to do this. This feature would use AI and change features automatically.

If we’re hopeful, the feature could be a game-changer and could change how we use our handsets. If I’m being realistic, Samsung is likely going to push out this feature in beta, and it won’t work as desired and will probably take a while before it’s completed.

