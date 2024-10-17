Chatr rolls out $149/year 30GB plan with unlimited data

Rogers-owned Chatr Mobile has launched a new $149/year plan.

The new plan comes as Rogers and Fido announced the shutdown of their respective prepaid services. Both providers are pushing prepaid customers to migrate to postpaid plans or switch to Chatr to keep using prepaid.

Spotted on Reddit, the new plan includes unlimited Canada-wide talk and international texting (sent from Canada), as well as 30GB of data at 4G speeds (Chatr says this is up to 150Mbps).

Notably, customers who use all 30GB before their plan resets can continue using data with no overage charge but with reduced speeds of up to 128Kbps. While the speed might be really slow, the unlimited, no overage data use makes this Chatr plan surprisingly decent.

This new Chatr plan looks like a solid option for anyone who needs a basic phone plan with low usage. There are a ton of annual plans available in Canada right now and Chatr’s is comparable to other options. For example, Freedom Mobile has a $99/year talk and text plan, a $119/year plan with 15GB of 4G data, and a $149/year plan with 30GB of 4G data. However, Freedom’s annual plans don’t include unlimited data.

Telus-owned Koodo also has annual prepaid plans, but they’re much worse. For example, Koodo’s cheapest annual plan is $250/year for 12GB of 3G data and unlimited Canada-wide calling, and prices go up from there, capping out at $450/year for 60GB of 4G data.

You can check out Chatr’s new plan here.