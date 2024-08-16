New Beats Studio Pros use Kim Kardashian’s specialty colours

Following 2022’s Beats Fit Pros by Kim, the audio company has released a new slate of Kardashian colours for the over-ear Beats Studio Pro headphones.

Like the Fit Pro, you can get them in Moon, Dune and Earth colours. Earth is the deep brown model that’s in my photographs. Moon is more of a pale pink/beige colour and Dune is a lighter shade of brown that is almost verging on cream. All three look really cool though, and are more on trend with their colours than the normal black and white options you get from most brands.

These headphones might be backed by Apple, but notably they work just as well on iPhone as they do on Android and Windows. Plus, to take things a step further, they’ll also charge and play audio over USB-C at the same time when plugged in, which is a nice bonus.

They’re also one of the few pairs of headphones that fold up, and they come with a pretty compact case, making them great for travel. Notably, the headphones come with matching braided USB-C and AUX cables for charging and using these with a wired connection. You can also use the USB-C to C cable to transfer audio, and the earphones have their own DAC, so they can support lossless audio this way.

In a few brief listening sessions over the past two days, I’ve been impressed with the active noise cancellation (ANC) and sound quality. Combining that with the light weight, these have been great headphones to wear for extended periods of time. The sound quality doesn’t feel as strong as what you get from the Sonos Ace, but the Beats are roughly $100 less, so I’d argue their lower price makes up for the slight discrepancy in audio quality.

The other thing that’s great about these headphones is the control panel on the right earcup. Press on the Beats logo to play/pause or press on the upper edge of the cup to push volume up and the bottom edge for volume down.

If you really like these cool Kim K colours, you can buy the new headphones from Apple or Beats for $469.