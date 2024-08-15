fbpx
News

Render of alleged Galaxy S25 Ultra showcases rounded corners

The S25 Ultra might be less painful to hold

Dean Daley
Aug 15, 20243:03 PM EDT 0 comments

I guess Google’s time in the spotlight has already ended for leakers. The well-known Ice Universe has teased a picture of the upcoming S25 Ultra on X.

This is likely a mockup and not a CAD-based factory render, so as with many leaks, take it with a grain of salt. On the left is the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and on the right is the S25 Ultra.

However, you can see that the device sports rounder corners than its predecessor. The bezels around the handset also look smaller, but not by a noticeable amount.

Samsung has been using this very boxy design for the past few years, and I think this is a nice change. The S25 Ultra is also rumoured to sport a 50-megapixel 3x rear camera, a 5,000mAh battery, and 45W wired charging speeds.

Source: Ice Universe Via: Android Authority

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

News

Here are the changes to Canadian mobile rate plans this week [Aug 8-14]

News

Google Meet gets updated look, new video calling features

News

Alleged iPhone 16 leak showcases new camera bump

Gaming

Boo! Dragon Age: The Veilguard launches on Halloween

Comments