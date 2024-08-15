Render of alleged Galaxy S25 Ultra showcases rounded corners

I guess Google’s time in the spotlight has already ended for leakers. The well-known Ice Universe has teased a picture of the upcoming S25 Ultra on X.

This is likely a mockup and not a CAD-based factory render, so as with many leaks, take it with a grain of salt. On the left is the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and on the right is the S25 Ultra.

However, you can see that the device sports rounder corners than its predecessor. The bezels around the handset also look smaller, but not by a noticeable amount.

Samsung has been using this very boxy design for the past few years, and I think this is a nice change. The S25 Ultra is also rumoured to sport a 50-megapixel 3x rear camera, a 5,000mAh battery, and 45W wired charging speeds.

Source: Ice Universe Via: Android Authority