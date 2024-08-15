Alleged iPhone 16 leak showcases new camera bump

Alleged pictures of an iPhone 16 dummy model have surfaced online, showing a new camera bump design with an oddly-placed LED flash.

Weibo user Witty Cat has posted pictures of an alleged iPhone 16 dummy model. The image showcases a new camera bump with two large lenses. The rumour points to this weird new camera setup as it might enable spatial video recording on non-pro iPhones.

Oddly, the camera moved the flash to the right of the bump. We haven’t seen the flash outside of the iPhone camera bump since the iPhone XR series, though technically, the XR didn’t have a camera bump.

The iPhone 16 is also rumoured to launch with the Action button that debuted on the iPhone 15 Pro series. Rumours indicate that the iPhone 16 may come in blue, green, and pink variants, and these leaks point to the handset coming in more saturated colours.

The iPhone 16 is expected to launch sometime in September.

Source: Android Authority