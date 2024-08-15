Google Meet gets updated look, new video calling features

Google Meet has been updated with several new features.

First, there’s a new layout for the video calling platform on desktop, which draws inspiration from the mobile version of the service. This includes featuring similar call control buttons and easier access to advanced features like live captions.

Outside of the new look, you can now add different stackable backgrounds, filters and effects to video titles. What’s more, large group calls will now allow you to react with emojis.

Additionally, users on both iOS and Android will now be able to screen share so they can show photos, videos, presentations and more to each other during calls.

Google says these updates will roll out to all Meet users “over the next few months.”

Header image credit: Google

Source: Google