BlackBerry documentary coming out, backed by Mark Wahlberg

After the success of 2023’s BlackBerry film helmed by Canadian director Matt Johnston, a new report says a BlackBerry documentary is coming helmed by Oscar-nominated documentary director Eddie Schmidt.

The movie is reportedly in production and is looking to offer a more factual look behind the rise and fall of the once-iconic Canadian smartphone maker.

Canadian company Viral Nation brought the project to Mark Wahlberg’s production company Unrealistic Ideas, which produced the popular HBO doc McMillions.

The Hollywood Reporter claims that the filmmakers have been given exclusive access to the Research In Motion Alumni Association, which includes most of the major executives who worked during BlackBerry’s heyday.

While 2023’s BlackBerry Movie, helmed by Matt Johnston, may not be as true to life as a documentary, it’s still a fantastic movie, and if you haven’t seen it, you can stream the film in Canada on Crave. If you want to learn more about the movie, MobileSyrup gaming editor Brad Shankar got to talk with the director and Canadian star Jay Baruchel.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter