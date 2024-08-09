Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga sets Crave streaming date in Canada

Bell has confirmed that Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will begin streaming on Crave on August 16th.

This is just under three months after the post-apocalyptic action film hit theatres on May 24th. Notably, August 16th is the same date the film will begin streaming on Max in the U.S.

While the latest Mad Max movie bombed at the box office, it did receive significant praise for George Miller’s direction, the action sequences and Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth’s performances.

Set 15 to 20 years before the events of 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road, Furiosa follows the titular young woman as she seeks revenge against the deranged warlord Dementus (Hemsworth).

