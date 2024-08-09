News outlets bring concerns to CRTC over plan to distribute Google funding to publishers

Some Canadian news organizations are raising concerns about the plan behind Google’s $100 million annual payment to outlets.

The plan isn’t complete according to written submissions to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), but news outlets fear revisions would further delay payments.

As it stands, Google tasked the Canadian Journalism Collective with distributing the money to outlets and the collective submitted plans for its governance structure to the CRTC. If the CRTC is satisfied with he plans, it will exempt Google from the Online News Act, which compels tech companies to create agreements with news publishers. Payments will go out once the exemption is in place.

However, according to a Canadian Press report, news publishers say the collective’s plan isn’t complete and are concerned revisions would further delay payments. Moreover, they say they can’t wait any longer for the money. Publishers’ written submissions to the CRTC outline a plan to have Google disburse funds through an accounting firm until the permanent plan is finalized.

Google said it was willing to make an initial $250,000 payment to help start the organization that would disburse funds. However, the company says it shouldn’t have to make payments to news outlets until it receives a full exemption from the Online News Act.

Source: The Canadian Press (National Post)