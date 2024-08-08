fbpx
Gaming

Beloved cat game Stray coming to Nintendo Switch in November

What better way to celebrate International Cat Day than this announcement?

Bradly Shankar
Aug 8, 20247:04 PM EDT 0 comments
Stray

Stray, the popular cat game from boutique indie publisher Annapurna Interactive, is finally launching on Nintendo Switch on November 19th.

Annapurna had previously confirmed a “holiday 2024” window for the Switch port, but it’s now giving an official date on August 8th in celebration of International Cat Day. Check out the announcement trailer below:

Stray was developed by BlueTwelve Studio and originally launched on PS4, PS5 and PC in July 2022 to rapid virality. (Ports for Xbox consoles and Mac came the following year.) The adventure game follows a stray cat that must navigate a futuristic world with a robot companion.

Upon its original 2022 release, Stray garnered significant acclaim and was even one of the six Game of the Year nominees at The Game Awards. (Elden Ring ended up winning.) Annapurna’s animation division is also working on a Stray adaptation.

Image credit: Annapurna Interactive

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

Gaming

New on Xbox Game Pass on console, cloud and PC in August 2024 [Wave 1]

Gaming

Marvel Rivals is fun with potential, just needs some polish

Gaming

Bungie lays off hundreds, shuffles others to PlayStation

Gaming

Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus Essential in August 2024

Comments