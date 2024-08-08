Beloved cat game Stray coming to Nintendo Switch in November

Stray, the popular cat game from boutique indie publisher Annapurna Interactive, is finally launching on Nintendo Switch on November 19th.

Annapurna had previously confirmed a “holiday 2024” window for the Switch port, but it’s now giving an official date on August 8th in celebration of International Cat Day. Check out the announcement trailer below:

Stray was developed by BlueTwelve Studio and originally launched on PS4, PS5 and PC in July 2022 to rapid virality. (Ports for Xbox consoles and Mac came the following year.) The adventure game follows a stray cat that must navigate a futuristic world with a robot companion.

Upon its original 2022 release, Stray garnered significant acclaim and was even one of the six Game of the Year nominees at The Game Awards. (Elden Ring ended up winning.) Annapurna’s animation division is also working on a Stray adaptation.

Image credit: Annapurna Interactive