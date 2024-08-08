Instagram will now let you include up to 20 photos or videos in a single post

Instagram has doubled the number of photos and videos you can include in a single post.

Previously, you could only share up to 10 pieces of media, but now, you’re able to post up to 20 at a time. These groups of photos and videos, formally called “carousels” or colloquially referred to as “photo dumps,” were introduced in 2017. Before then, you’d have to use some sort of a template app to combine photos into a single picture to post.

This is one of several ways that Instagram has expanded the carousel feature in recent years. Other additions include the ability to add music to a post and collaborative posts that are shared to multiple accounts simultaneously.

It’s worth noting that TikTok currently supports up to 35 photos in a post. While the platform is best known for its short-form videos, it has also seen an increase in popularity for photo slideshow-like posts.

The ability to post 20 photos or videos is rolling out now globally. Will this expansion of the carousel encourage you to post even more on Instagram? Let us know in the comments.

Via: Engadget