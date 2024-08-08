OnePlus adds new monthly updates to its schedule

OnePlus has launched a new monthly update plan to help its phones receive new features and bug fixes faster. Reports have compared this to Google’s Pixel Drop feature, but it’s a little limited by comparison.

OnePlus plans to use the new software schedule to give users more immediate access to “self-developed apps” and “a range of new features.” These updates will follow a different naming scheme from the 90-day security and standard OTA updates. In theory, this could function like Google’s Pixel Drop feature, giving OnePlus users faster updates with exclusive features. However, the first one is rather limited, focusing on unit conversions in the Calculator app and improved system stability.

The first update, which started rolling out on August 2 and will hit all applicable devices by September 6, only brings some small tweaks to OxygenOS. It’s also mainly rolling out to Asian-Pacific countries, but the company has added a small note at the bottom of its patch notes that mentions it’s “actively accelerating the version update deployment process in other regions, so please be patient.”

Further in the notes, OnePlus mentions that this rollout is happening with a small number of users at first and will go to larger pools of users in the coming days. You can check for this update in the settings app like a regular phone update, but it should have the title ‘U120P01’ or ‘U120P02.’ If I had to guess, Canadians aren’t getting these updates until much later.

The update is coming to a lot of OnePlus phones, though, and surprisingly, it’s also rolling out to older phones with OxygenOS 13.1 and 13. The full list of supported phones is below:

OxygenOS 14.0.0 and above

OnePlus 12 Series

OnePlus Open

OnePlus 11 Series

OnePlus 10 Series

OnePlus 9 Series

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus Nord 4 5G / OnePlus Nord 3 5G / OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

OnePlus Nord CE4 5G / OnePlus Nord CE3 5G / OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G / OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

OnePlus Pad / OnePlus Pad Go

OxygenOS 13.1.0

OnePlus 8 / OnePlus 8 Pro

OxygenOS 13.0.0

OnePlus Nord 2 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

You can read all about the update’s patch notes, OnePlus’ software warning and download instructions on the company’s community forums.

Source: OnePlus