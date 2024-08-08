Apple Intelligence could cost as much as $20/mo: analyst

Apple could charge as much as $20/mo for its Apple Intelligence features, according to details from analysts.

The news shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. Nearly every tech company offering some level of artificial intelligence (AI) features also requires an associated subscription for advanced capabilities. As such, it was expected that Apple would follow a similar path.

The price comes from Neil Shah, a partner at Counterpoint Research. Shah told CNBC that Apple could charge between $10 and $20 for Apple Intelligence, potentially as part of Apple’s One subscription. Apple One currently starts at $22.95/mo for an individual plan that includes 50GB of iCloud+, Apple TV+, Apple Music and Apple Arcade.

The price would put Apple Intelligence ahead of Google, for example, which currently charges $26.99/mo for its Google One AI Premium plan, which includes access to Gemini Advanced along with usual Google One perks like 2TB of cloud storage. Microsoft’s Copilot Pro subscription costs $27/mo in Canada. Samsung will also charge for Galaxy AI, though for now the features are available for free. OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus starts at $20/mo.

Like Samsung, it’s possible — even likely — that Apple will include Apple Intelligence for free for a limited time before the subscription kicks in. Of course, it remains to be seen what happens when the feature comes out later this year.

Source: CNBC