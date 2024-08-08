PSA: Netflix’s Arcane Season 2 has leaked online

Netflix’s highly anticipated second season of Arcane has leaked online.

Kammelin, a production assistant at Fortiche, the French animation studio behind the acclaimed series, confirmed the news on X (Twitter).

“We just got informed that episodes from Arcane season 2 has been leaked,” he posted. “I cannot express how sad we are, we worked very hard on the show.” He went on to ask that fans avoid the spoilers and not share them, adding that the leak is “devastating.”

This appears to be part of a larger leak of anime shows and movies at Netflix in which significant footage from the likes of Terminator Zero, Dandadan, Ranma ½, and Mononoke the Movie: Phantom in the Rain has already hit the web.

However, the Arcane leak is particularly notable considering the second season isn’t set to premiere on Netflix until sometime in November. While we’ve seen leaks for other popular shows, including, most recently, the House of the Dragon finale, those generally come a number of days early, not months. It’s unclear how extensive the Arcane leak is, but Kammelin’s confirmation that it affects multiple episodes certainly sounds sizeable.

It should be noted that this will also be the final season of Arcane, so the spoilers could be especially major. In other words, you’ll want to exercise caution online, including muting keywords on X.

The first season premiered way back in November 2021, meaning fans will have been eagerly awaiting the follow-up for three years by the time it officially releases. Arcane is based on Riot’s League of Legends video game and follows two sisters who fight on opposites of a magical and technological war.

Image credit: Netflix