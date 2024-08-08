Some athletes are selling Olympic Edition Galaxy Z Flip 6 phones online

Some Olympians are listing the special edition Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 they were gifted on sites like eBay, with prices ranging as high as $10,000 USD (about $13,759 CAD).

Twitter/X user Alvin (@sondesix) tweeted images of two Olympic Edition Flip 6 devices from eBay. I was also able to track down one listing myself.

Olympic Athletes are selling the custom-built Galaxy Z Flip6 Olympic Edition that they got for free on eBay and some other marketplaces. The price can go as high as $10,000. pic.twitter.com/rFi86J4ukb — Alvin (@sondesix) August 6, 2024

Samsung says it gave the special Olympic Edition phone to nearly 17,000 athletes and Olympic family for the summer games in Paris. The company says the phones are custom-built and come pre-loaded with apps and services intended to help athletes. For example, the phones come with an eSIM with 100GB of 5G data, an unlimited complimentary public transport access card, official Olympics apps and more.

Anyone buying these Olympic Edition smartphones probably won’t make much use of the special Olympics software, but that 100GB eSIM could be a nice bonus. And if anyone living in Paris gets one, that unlimited public transport card could be a nice benefit too.

While funny to see athletes selling the phone (and easy to crack jokes about them selling it to buy an iPhone), there could be legitimate reasons people are selling the phones. Some athletes might need money more than a fancy smartphone.

Header image credit: Samsung