Apple limits theatrical run for Brad Pitt, George Clooney movie Wolfs, green lights sequel

Apple’s upcoming Brad Pitt and George Clooney comedy/mystery/action movie Wolfs is no longer going to get a wide release in theatres.

Instead, it will get a limited run in a few theatres on September 20th and will move to Apple TV+ a week later on September 27th. Originally, it would have played in theatres for around 45 days before coming to streaming.

While this sounds like a bad idea, or Apple doesn’t have faith in the film, the tech giant also announced that it’s now working on a sequel. Suggesting to me that the movie is pretty good, and Apple is deciding to eschew the box office revenue in the hope that it will drive more people to sign up for Apple TV+.

Apple’s theatrical strategy has been pretty lacklustre so far, with movies like Argyle and Fly Me to the Moon not returning significant revenue even though Apple marketed them and pushed them to many theatres.

The report from Deadline says that this is part of a larger shift in Apple’s theatrical strategy, with most movies going straight to Apple TV+. The upcoming F1 movie starring Brad Pitt is still slated to get a wide theatrical release next summer, though.

All of that said, Ocean’s Eleven, which stars Clooney and Pitt, is one of my favourite movies of all time so I’ve been waiting for Wolfs with a lot of anticipation since the trailer dropped. Hopefully, it still comes to enough theatres so the people who are really excited about the film can see it on a big screen.

Image credit: Apple

Source: Deadline Via: 9to5Mac