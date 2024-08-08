YouTube is testing its own version of X/Twitter Community Notes

YouTube has begun testing a feature that’s similar to ‘Community Notes’ on X/Twitter.

On X, users are able to provide context to a post, often in the form of fact-checking, in an effort to combat misleading content. On YouTube, the currently unnamed feature works similarly, allowing viewers who find a video that is “confusing or inaccurate” to submit a note below it to provide clarification. Others in the program can then review those contributions and then, as a group, decide whether the note will be shown on a video. Timestamps will also be included.

For now, only some people are being invited to the test, including 3D artist Ian Zelbo, who shared an image of the message he received from YouTube.

Aye YouTube is adding community notes pic.twitter.com/xVOw9yEzhJ — Ian Zelbo (@ianzelbo) August 7, 2024

In its own post, 9to5Google provided additional details about the pilot program, including noting, per the email, that it’s currently only available on mobile. A Google support page about the test also notes that testing is currently only underway in the U.S., so it’s unclear if and when it will expand to other countries, including Canada.

In an FAQ, Google elaborated on how it’s attempting to make sure notes are “broadly helpful.”

“Raters are asked whether they think a note is helpful, including whether it cites high-quality sources or is written clearly and neutrally,” the company writes. “A note will only show up under a video if a wide range of people rate it as helpful. Our systems consider rating history and identify notes where raters who’ve historically had different perspectives on notes now agree. If people who have rated notes differently in the past now agree that a note is helpful, then our system is more likely to publish the note.”

It remains to be seen how YouTube notes will work in practice, but it’s certainly good to see Google attempting to crack down on misinformation, especially in the lead-up to the 2024 U.S. presidential election and Canada’s own expected 2025 federal election.

Via: 9to5Google