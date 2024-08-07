Rogers is giving away more than 1,000 Taylor Swift tickets

Rogers has launched a national contest to offer up more than 1,000 tickets to Taylor Swift’s two Toronto and Vancouver Eras Tour shows later this year.

From August 6th until November 26th, the Toronto-based media giant will give away 35 pairs of tickets each week to its customers. In total, 1,120 tickets are up for grabs — 560 pairs each to the Toronto and Vancouver concerts.

In order to be eligible, Rogers customers will need to receive a text message on August 6th or 7th to explain how to enter. You’ll then have to reply with “Swiftie” or select “yes” via email and explain why you’re a fan of Swift. Alternatively, Rogers says those who have opted out of marketing communications should log into their MyRogers or My Shaw accounts to find entry details.

From there, you’ll have to tune into Breakfast Television and radio stations 98.1 CHFI, KiSS 92.5, KiSS 91.7, and STAR 95.9, or Rogers’ Facebook and Instagram pages.

Winners will be contacted directly and also announced on ‘Taylor Tuesdays’ beginning on August 20th on Breakfast Television and the company’s Instagram page.

Notably, Swift’s massively popular Eras Tour is set to conclude in Canada, with six shows in Toronto between November 14th and 23rd and three in Vancouver on December 6th, 7th and 8th. A film version of the sold-out concert is also streaming on Disney+ Canada.

Image credit: Taylor Swift

Source: Rogers Via: iPhone in Canada