Amazon launches overnight shipping in parts of Canada

Amazon is ramping up its shipping speeds in Canada, with some items reaching your door in seven hours with new ‘Overnight’ and ‘Same-Day’ shipping windows.

The new shipping speed will be available on select items bought by people in the Greater Toronto Area, South West Ontario and Metro Vancouver. This new shipping method is free for Prime members on orders over $25; otherwise, it costs members $6.99 if you want to get something shipped that fast.

Same-day shipping has been around for a while, but it’s now a little faster with a new 5pm to 10pm delivery window. This means if you order something early in the morning, you might be able to get it later that day.

The new Overnight shipping method allows shoppers to place late-night orders until midnight, and they’ll receive their goods by the following morning. Amazon says its delivery windows are from 4am to 8am and 7am to 11 am.

To prevent questions regarding delivery drivers being overworked, Amazon says that these speed improvements come from placing products closer to customers in warehouses. The company also says that it invested $750 million to train workers and acquire/build technology and other methods to help improve safety at Amazon’s distribution centres.

Source: Amazon