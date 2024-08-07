Hidden files reveal prompts behind some Apple Intelligence features

If you have the latest Apple Developer Beta on your Mac, you can unveil some of the files behind Apple Intelligence to get a better look at how the AI is being directed.

If you want to check out the prompts yourself, they’re still live on Reddit user devanxd2000’s account. They also commented on the post with instructions for how to find these files yourself. That being said, you’ll need to download a JSON editor to open and read them.

I recently learned what a JSON file is since I needed to use one to edit a Delta skin. They’re pretty straightforward and less intimidating than they look.

Browsing through the prompts, there appear to be guidelines for LLMs instructing them on how to perform the new summarization and replies features in the Apple Mail app and some instructions for the new Photos Memory building feature.

What stands out the most is the simplicity of these prompts, which seem pretty to the point and direct, and so far, in my testing, they work pretty well.

Source: devanxd2000 on Reddit Via: The Verge