Reddit might get AI search feature and paid subreddits

Reddit has been changing since going public earlier this year, and in its latest earnings call, the CEO mentioned that the company is working on new paid features, including AI search and paid Subreddits.

This search feature will use AI to summarize and recommend content, helping people browse through Reddit’s vast content library. It’s unclear when it will launch, but Reddit will use some of its AI models and third-party AI models to make the system work, according to a report from Engadget.

The CEO seems to think that Reddit Search has the potential to be a significant revenue driver in the future. This seems like a tall order, but as the U.S. Department of Justice cracks down on Google Search for being a monopoly, it might open up some space for more search products to grow over the next few years.

To take a page out of how people use private Discord channels, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman also mentions that they might add the option for Subreddits to enact paywalls to help some smaller niches build more exclusive communities.

This news follows recent Reddit upgrades, such as new AMA post formats.

Source: Engadget