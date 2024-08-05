What’s leaving Netflix and Prime Video Canada in August 2024

As is the case every month, several shows and movies will leave Netflix Canada and Prime Video in August. It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only remove certain shows and movies for a specific time.
Here’s what’s leaving the streamers this month:
Leaving Netflix
- Scream — August 1st
- Don’t Worry Darling — August 6th
- The Devil Wears Prada — August 6th
- Despicable Me — August 8th
- Despicable Me 2 — August 8th
- Despicable Me 3 — August 8th
- The Alienist — August 9th
- The Alienist: Angel of Darkness — August 9th
- Jurassic Park — August 15th
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park — August 15th
- Jurassic Park III — August 15th
- Bridesmaid — August 31st
Here’s what’s leaving Prime Video in August
- Fear the Walking Dead: Season 6 — August 2nd
- Bharat — August 2nd
- Lego Friends Girls on A Mission: Season 2 — August 2nd
- Last Survivors — August 10th
- Dsp Dev — August 12th
- Lego Jurassic World: The Legend of Isla Nubla — August 14th
- The Shield: Seasons 4-7 — August 14th
- The Shield: Seasons 1-6 — August 14th
- Smile Please — August 16th
- Aadai — August 17th
- Diabolik — August 17th
- Kolai — August 17th
- Chris Ramsey — August 18th
- Flo & Joan — August 18th
- Ed Gamble — August 18th
- Paul Chowdhry — August 18th
- 5 Mohi El Din Abu El Ezz — August 22nd
- Nine Bullets — August 23rd
- Circo Y Yo — August 23rd
- Chi’s Sweet Adventure — August 26th
- A Good Person — August 29th
- John Wick — August 31st
- John Wick: Chapter 2 — August 31st
- Phantom Thread — August 31st
Curious about what’s coming to Netflix and Prime this month? You can find out what’s coming to Netflix here and Prime here.
Image credit: Illumination
MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.