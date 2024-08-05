What’s leaving Netflix and Prime Video Canada in August 2024

As is the case every month, several shows and movies will leave Netflix Canada and Prime Video in August. It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only remove certain shows and movies for a specific time.

Here’s what’s leaving the streamers this month:

Leaving Netflix

Scream — August 1st

Don’t Worry Darling — August 6th

The Devil Wears Prada — August 6th

Despicable Me — August 8th

Despicable Me 2 — August 8th

Despicable Me 3 — August 8th

The Alienist — August 9th

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness — August 9th

Jurassic Park — August 15th

The Lost World: Jurassic Park — August 15th

Jurassic Park III — August 15th

Bridesmaid — August 31st

Here’s what’s leaving Prime Video in August

Fear the Walking Dead: Season 6 — August 2nd

Bharat — August 2nd

Lego Friends Girls on A Mission: Season 2 — August 2nd

Last Survivors — August 10th

Dsp Dev — August 12th

Lego Jurassic World: The Legend of Isla Nubla — August 14th

The Shield: Seasons 4-7 — August 14th

The Shield: Seasons 1-6 — August 14th

Smile Please — August 16th

Aadai — August 17th

Diabolik — August 17th

Kolai — August 17th

Chris Ramsey — August 18th

Flo & Joan — August 18th

Ed Gamble — August 18th

Paul Chowdhry — August 18th

5 Mohi El Din Abu El Ezz — August 22nd

Nine Bullets — August 23rd

Circo Y Yo — August 23rd

Chi’s Sweet Adventure — August 26th

A Good Person — August 29th

John Wick — August 31st

John Wick: Chapter 2 — August 31st

Phantom Thread — August 31st

Curious about what’s coming to Netflix and Prime this month? You can find out what’s coming to Netflix here and Prime here.

Image credit: Illumination