Samsung working on fix for poor Galaxy Watch 7 series battery life

Users have been reporting subpar battery life on the Galaxy Watch 7 series devices, and Samsung now says it’s working on fixing it.

In a Korean Samsung forum post, a Samsung employee confirmed that the company has found a bug and a fix will roll out soon. Until then, the company recommends turning off Bluetooth and ‘Hey Google’ support to help the battery last longer.

This isn’t ideal, and there’s no real word on when the update will be out. At the time of writing, neither of my Galaxy Watch 7 review units has received any updates, and the Watch Ultra is experiencing a subpar battery life of around 20 hours. For comparison, the Galaxy Watch 7 unit I’m testing also lasts that long.

Samsung Canada had no comment.

This is the second controversy to come out of Samsung’s summer product launch. A few weeks ago, the company needed to pause sales of the Glaxay Buds 3 Pro units since the ear tips are prone to breaking when people try to swap to different sizes.

Source: Android Police