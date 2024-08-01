Squid Game Season 2 hits Netflix in December, final season in 2025

The highly anticipated second season of Squid Game will premiere on Netflix on December 26th.

This will be over three years after the first season landed on Netflix and became the streamer’s biggest-ever series, regardless of language. Check out the new teaser trailer below:



Alongside the Season 2 premiere date announcement, Hwang Dong-hyuk, executive producer, writer and director on the South Korean drama series, also confirmed that a third and final season will begin streaming sometime in 2025.

“Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), who vowed revenge at the end of season one, returns and joins the game again,” wrote Hwang in a letter to fans. “Will he succeed in getting his revenge? Front Man doesn’t seem to be an easy opponent this time, either. The fierce clash between their two worlds will continue into the series finale in season three, which will be brought to you next year.”

Outside of the main Squid Game series, Netflix also has Squid Game: The Challenge, a reality series that has real people competing for money. Given that Squid Game is a critique of such capitalistic ventures, people quickly blasted Netflix for being tone-deaf, but that hasn’t stopped it from receiving strong viewership and a second season renewal. On top of that, a multiplayer video game based on Squid Game is in development for Netflix Games.

Image credit: Netflix