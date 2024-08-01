Bell offering bonus Crave memberships with wireless plans

Bell is now throwing in free Crave memberships with some of its wireless plans.

As spotted by iPhone in Canada, several of the carrier’s four smartphone plans now include Crave Basic with Ads. At $9.99/month is the Bell-owned streaming service’s lowest tier that offers ad-enabled access to the entire catalogue (minus Starz) at 720p resolution. Standard with Ads is $14.99/month and Premium (ad-free) is $19.99/month.

Here are the three Bell smartphone with internet plans that include Crave Basic with Ads:

Essential 150 — regularly $90/month (currently on sale for $70/month)

Essential 175 — regularly $90/month (currently on sale for $70/month)

Ultimate 175 – CAN/U.S./MEX — regularly $110/month (currently on sale for $90/month)

And here are the Bell smartphone (mobility only) plans that include Crave Basic with Ads:

Essential 150 — regularly $90/month (currently on sale for $80/month)

Essential 175 — regularly $90/month (currently on sale for $80/month)

More information on all of the plans can be found here. It should be noted that Bell mentions that “Crave Basic with Ads will automatically stop after [the] promotional period” in the fine print.

A round-up of all of the new content coming to Crave in August can be found here.