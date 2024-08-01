Best Buy’s Boxing Day in Summer sale offers savings on Nest Wifi, AirPods and more

Best Buy’s Boxing Day in Summer sales event has big deals on all kinds of tech. There are deals on TVs, soundbars, smartwatches, earbuds, laptops and more.

Below are some of the top deals from the Boxing Day in Summer sale. You can also shop the whole sale here.

Save $130 on the Google Nest Wifi Pro 3 Pack ($399.99)

Save $400 on the Samsung HW-Q990D/ZC 11.1.4 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer & Up-Firing Rear Speakers ($1,799.99)

Save $100 on the Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Dual Zone Air Fryer ($169.99)

Save $400 on the Garmin fenix 7X Sapphire Solar 51mm Smartwatch ($799.99)

Save $100 on the Sony WH-1000XM5 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones ($399.99)

Save $350 on the Insignia Portable Air Conditioner ($279.99)

Save $38 on the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) ($279.99)

Save $400 on the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i 15.6″ Laptop ($799.99)

Save $230 on the Sharp 58″ 4K UHD HDR LED Roku OS Smart TV ($419.99)

Save $320 on the Tineco Pure One S11 Dual Cordless Stick Vacuum ($279.99)