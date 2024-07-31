Olympics committee ended Mario and Sonic series to chase NFTs, esports: report

With the 2024 Olympic Games happening in Paris right now, you might be thinking: where is the companion Mario & Sonic game? After all, we’ve regularly gotten sports games featuring the Nintendo and Sega mascots since 2007.

Unfortunately, it looks like the International Olympics Committee (IOC), which worked with the two Japanese gaming giants for many years, has decided to go in a different direction.

Speaking to Eurogamer, Mario & Sonic producer Lee Coker said the IOC “wanted to look at other partners and NFTs and esports” after the release of Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

“Basically the IOC wanted to bring [it] back to themselves internally and look at other partners so they would get more money.”

On the one hand, it makes sense that the IOC would want to cut out two big (and presumably expensive) partners like Nintendo and Sega, especially since the Mario & Sonic would only ever release on the former’s consoles.

But on the flip side, there’s the questionable “NFTs” (non-fungible tokens) of it all. Of course, the scam dumb tech fad is effectively dead, although, to be fair to the IOC, many businesses and organizations were interested in them between 2020 and 2021. Therefore, it’s not exactly surprising that the IOS was looking at NFTs around this time, however ill-advised it may have been.