Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus Essential in August 2024

The Force is strong with this month

Bradly Shankar
Jul 31, 20242:57 PM EDT 2 comments
Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga

Sony has revealed the lineup of free games that will be offered to PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers in August.

This month’s highlight is Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Read on for the full list:

  • Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights (PS4)
  • Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach (PS4/PS5)
  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS4/PS5)

All three games will be available for PlayStation Plus members from August 6th to September 2nd.

PlayStation Plus Essential starts at $11.99/month, $29.99/three months or $94.99/year. PlayStation Plus Extra (which includes Essential) costs $17.99/month, $49.99/three months or $154.99/year. PlayStation Plus Premium (which includes Extra and Essential) costs $21.99/month, $59.99/three months or $189.99/year. Find all subscription options here.

Image credit: Lucasfilm

