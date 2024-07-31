The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is $4/mo or less at Freedom right now with trade-in deal

If you’re looking to pick up Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 6 and have a device to trade in, Freedom Mobile has a killer deal on right now.

Spotted by RedFlagDeals, customers can get the Flip 6 for $4.13/mo with a trade-in of any Galaxy S, Z or Note device, or for $9.17/mo with trade-in of any other phone on a $45/mo plan. This is thanks in part to a special trade-in offer from Freedom that gives $480 in “MyTab Bonus Savings” for eligible Galaxy devices or $359 in savings for other phones. Plus, it seems the bonus value comes on top of the trade-in value of the device in question.

Per the offer details on Freedom’s website:

“The $480 bonus value is available to customers as a MyTab Bonus savings for those who trade-in an eligible old model of Samsung Galaxy Note series, Samsung Galaxy S series, or Samsung Galaxy Z Series phone with a trade-in value of at least $1. The $359 bonus value is available to customers as a MyTab Bonus savings for those who trade-in any other eligible phone with a trade-in value of at least $1. The total value of trade-in credit depends on the phone condition.”

Here’s an example of how the pricing breaks down. The 256GB Flip 6 costs $0 upfront and $24.12/mo for 24 months with Freedom’s MyTab ($579 total MyTab charge). If you do the trade-in deal and get the $480 bonus, that drops the MyTab charge to $99, or roughly $4.13/mo (or possibly more, depending on the value of the trade-in).

Further, that’s with the MyTab option, which means you get to keep the phone at the end of the 24-month contract, unlike Freedom’s TradeUp offer that gives customers a lower monthly financing price if they agree to return the phone after two years.

It’s worth noting the same trade-in offer is available for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, though because of the higher price of that phone, the trade-in bonus would only bring the monthly financing cost down from $81 to $61 (or more, depending on the trade-in value). Still a notable discount, but not quite as good a deal as the Flip 6 offer.

You can check out the deal on Freedom’s website.

Source: Freedom Via: RedFlagDeals