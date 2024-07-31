fbpx
Deals

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is $4/mo or less at Freedom right now with trade-in deal

Freedom is offering a $480 trade-in bonus for any Galaxy S, Z or Note device

Jonathan Lamont
Jul 31, 20242:33 PM EDT 1 comment

If you’re looking to pick up Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 6 and have a device to trade in, Freedom Mobile has a killer deal on right now.

Spotted by RedFlagDeals, customers can get the Flip 6 for $4.13/mo with a trade-in of any Galaxy S, Z or Note device, or for $9.17/mo with trade-in of any other phone on a $45/mo plan. This is thanks in part to a special trade-in offer from Freedom that gives $480 in “MyTab Bonus Savings” for eligible Galaxy devices or $359 in savings for other phones. Plus, it seems the bonus value comes on top of the trade-in value of the device in question.

Per the offer details on Freedom’s website:

“The $480 bonus value is available to customers as a MyTab Bonus savings for those who trade-in an eligible old model of Samsung Galaxy Note series, Samsung Galaxy S series, or Samsung Galaxy Z Series phone with a trade-in value of at least $1. The $359 bonus value is available to customers as a MyTab Bonus savings for those who trade-in any other eligible phone with a trade-in value of at least $1. The total value of trade-in credit depends on the phone condition.”

Here’s an example of how the pricing breaks down. The 256GB Flip 6 costs $0 upfront and $24.12/mo for 24 months with Freedom’s MyTab ($579 total MyTab charge). If you do the trade-in deal and get the $480 bonus, that drops the MyTab charge to $99, or roughly $4.13/mo (or possibly more, depending on the value of the trade-in).

Further, that’s with the MyTab option, which means you get to keep the phone at the end of the 24-month contract, unlike Freedom’s TradeUp offer that gives customers a lower monthly financing price if they agree to return the phone after two years.

It’s worth noting the same trade-in offer is available for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, though because of the higher price of that phone, the trade-in bonus would only bring the monthly financing cost down from $81 to $61 (or more, depending on the trade-in value). Still a notable discount, but not quite as good a deal as the Flip 6 offer.

You can check out the deal on Freedom’s website.

Source: Freedom Via: RedFlagDeals

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

Deals

Best Buy’s Big Summer Sale brings big savings on AC units and e-bikes

News

Rogers reportedly offers $35/75GB 5G ‘win-back’ deals and more

News

Rechargeable batteries are always handy to buy, regardless of Prime Day

Deals

My favourite cable is on sale for Prime Day

Comments