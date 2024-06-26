Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus Essential in July 2024

Sony has revealed the lineup of free games that will be offered to PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers in July.
Notably, this month’s highlight is NHL 24 from none other than Canada’s own EA Vancouver. Read on for the full list:
- Among Us (PS4/PS5)
- Borderlands 3 (PS4/PS5)
- NHL 24 (PS4/PS5)
Additionally, an exclusive Genshin Impact PS Plus content bundle will become available on July 16th featuring the following items:
- Fragile Resin × 4
- Hero’s Wit x20
- Mora x 150,000
- Mystic Enhancement Ore × 30
- Primogems × 160
June’s free PS Plus games remain available until July 1st.
PlayStation Plus Essential starts at $11.99/month, $29.99/three months or $94.99/year. PlayStation Plus Extra costs $17.99/month, $49.99/three months or $154.99/year. PlayStation Plus Premium costs $21.99/month, $59.99/three months or $189.99/year. Find all subscription options here.
Until July 10th, those who buy a 12-month PS Plus subscription can get movie credits to use in the Sony Pictures Core app. More information can be found in the app on your PS5 console.
Image credit: EA
Source: PlayStation
MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.