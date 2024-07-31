OnePlus Pad 2 now available in Canada

OnePlus’ latest tablet is now available in Canada for $749, plus if you order it now, you’ll get a free case and 50 percent off the OnePlus Stylo and Pad Smart Keyboard.

This is a follow-up to 2023’s OnePlus Pad tablet with a better screen that supports Dolby Vision, a faster chipset and better speakers. On the software side, the company is bringing its intriguing multitasking software, Open Canvas, from the OnePlus Open to the Pad. This allows for more apps to be run at once, and you can shift them around a larger virtual canvas to make work more efficient. There are other upgrades as well, but those are the notable ones.

The $749 model on sale in Canada comes in Nimbus grey and has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You can also trade in any device in any condition to get $60 off the price.

On top of that, OnePlus says that after you order your tablet, you’ll receive a coupon that lets you get a free folio case with your tablet. You’ll also get 50% off coupons for ordering the OnePlus Stylo and the Smart Keyboard.

The older OnePlus Pad costs $649.

OnePlus also sells a variety of cases and accessories for the new tablet.